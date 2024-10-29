CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 8 Per Share

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CVSG opened at GBX 912.92 ($11.84) on Tuesday. CVS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 902.41 ($11.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,749 ($22.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £654.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,538.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,080.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,057.01.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($30.74) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

