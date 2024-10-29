CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) to Issue $1.19 Dividend

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.19 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

CVR Partners Price Performance

Shares of CVR Partners stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $70.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,017. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.09. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $88.94.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.90 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVR Partners

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.