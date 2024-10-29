CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Issues Earnings Results

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.41), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVI traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

