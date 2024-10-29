Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $457,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $289.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $210.25 and a one year high of $302.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

