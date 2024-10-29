Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 334 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 2,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 78,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $495.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,564,578. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.41. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $346.45 and a one year high of $503.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

