Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.98. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $113,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,504 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,267.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

