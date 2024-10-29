Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Customers Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of CUBI opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.98. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.61.
Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp
In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $113,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,504 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,267.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Customers Bancorp Company Profile
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.
