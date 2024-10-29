Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Cut by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.55.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $334.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.16. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $340.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 53.29%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

