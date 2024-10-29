Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Cut by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Cummins Price Performance
Shares of Cummins stock opened at $334.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.16. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $340.82.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 53.29%.
Cummins Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
