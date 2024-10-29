Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Up 50.3% in October

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,300 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the September 30th total of 436,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Crown ElectroKinetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electrokinetic Film Technology and Fiber Optics. The company offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, residential skylight, and windows; and smart window inserts for retrofitting in commercial and residential settings offering dynamic tinting along with additional insulation and soundproofing.

