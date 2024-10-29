Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 23401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Croda International Stock Down 2.1 %

Croda International Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

