Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.39.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CR. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark cut shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Crew Energy Price Performance
Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$75.82 million during the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 5.29%.
About Crew Energy
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crew Energy
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.