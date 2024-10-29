Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CR. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark cut shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$3.61 and a one year high of C$7.50.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$75.82 million during the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

