Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Update

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,600 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 1,183,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 969,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cresco Labs Stock Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS CRLBF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,050. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. Analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRLBF shares. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

