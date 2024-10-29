Covenant (COVN) Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Covenant (COVN) traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covenant token can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $6,253.55 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Buying and Selling Covenant

