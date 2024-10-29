Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Cosan Stock Performance
NYSE:CSAN opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Cosan has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $16.45.
Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cosan will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Cosan Company Profile
Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.
