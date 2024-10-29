Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Cosan Stock Performance

NYSE:CSAN opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Cosan has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cosan will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cosan Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the second quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 88,064 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Cosan by 187.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 35,892 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

