Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 0.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 111,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,785,000 after purchasing an additional 66,392 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.