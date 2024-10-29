Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $16.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VEA stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

