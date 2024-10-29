COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.56-$2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.560-2.580 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $32.80.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is -113.46%.

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In other COPT Defense Properties news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,820. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.