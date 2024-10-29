Cookie (COOKIE) Price Down 1.5% This Week

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Cookie token can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cookie has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cookie has a market cap of $2.20 million and $297,693.44 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,705.72 or 0.99722159 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,269.58 or 0.99107028 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,691,220 tokens. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 92,240,932.36621302 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02386821 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $301,149.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

