Concordium (CCD) Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, Concordium has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Concordium has a total market cap of $36.90 million and $158,001.28 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,592,110,946 coins and its circulating supply is 10,494,047,243 coins. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

