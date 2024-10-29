Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Update

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,226,200 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 967,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,362.4 days.
Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of CCRDF remained flat at $4.95 during midday trading on Monday. Concordia Financial Group has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48.
Concordia Financial Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Concordia Financial Group
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.