Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 119 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.82 and its 200 day moving average is $141.88. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

