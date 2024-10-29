Concord Wealth Partners Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 95.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $248.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $252.52. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

