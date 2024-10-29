Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 637 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in UGI were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in UGI by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.
UGI Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of UGI opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.13.
UGI Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.
About UGI
UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
