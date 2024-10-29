Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 627 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CVS opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.76.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. TD Cowen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.