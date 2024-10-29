Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 452 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317,531 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 3,978,954 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,673,000 after acquiring an additional 879,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $87,237,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM opened at $203.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.21. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.55 and a twelve month high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

