Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 2,773 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 822.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,602,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,844,000 after buying an additional 152,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,393,000 after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,903,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,301,000 after purchasing an additional 53,516 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 692,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,786,000 after purchasing an additional 43,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 478,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.71 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.75.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Principal Financial Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.