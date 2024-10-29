Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 2,397 Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 58.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,325,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GOVI opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.