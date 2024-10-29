Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Update

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,600 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 1,077,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,766.0 days.
Computershare Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMSQF remained flat at $17.71 during trading hours on Tuesday. Computershare has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67.
Computershare Company Profile
