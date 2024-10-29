Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $239.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $949.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

