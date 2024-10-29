Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $765.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 85.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 144.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 137,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

