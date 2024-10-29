Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.03. 1,698,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.13. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.36 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

