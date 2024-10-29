Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at TD Cowen

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CL. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic raised Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.2 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $95.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.36 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.13.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

