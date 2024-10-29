CoinLoan (CLT) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $641,954.87 and $0.72 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

