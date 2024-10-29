CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 936,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 252,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of C$3.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.99.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

