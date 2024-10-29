CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Up 34.0% in October

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
CLS Holdings USA Stock Performance
Shares of CLS Holdings USA stock remained flat at $0.05 on Monday. 43,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. CLS Holdings USA has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
CLS Holdings USA Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CLS Holdings USA
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.