CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Up 34.0% in October

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CLS Holdings USA Stock Performance

Shares of CLS Holdings USA stock remained flat at $0.05 on Monday. 43,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. CLS Holdings USA has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, that includes oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters; and provides toll processing services.

