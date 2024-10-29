ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Short Interest Up 15.1% in October

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,200 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 618,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPT. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 562.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 144,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.
ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CLPT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.01. 98,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,030. ClearPoint Neuro has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $359.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLPT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.
ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.
