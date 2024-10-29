Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,876,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $828,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 123,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 92,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 20,626 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.89.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $256.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $261.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total transaction of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,731. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,955,400.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,731. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,617 shares of company stock worth $2,613,132. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

