Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cinemark from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cinemark from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cinemark from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NYSE CNK traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,581.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $12,133,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $9,530,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $777,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 74.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $489,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

