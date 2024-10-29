China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.4% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.33.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $945.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $887.83 and its 200 day moving average is $798.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $558.09 and a 1 year high of $979.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

