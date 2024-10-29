China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $39,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $206.10 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $222.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.58. The firm has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

