China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of argenx by 15.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 223,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in argenx by 36.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,766,000 after purchasing an additional 159,480 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,570,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARGX shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $512.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $546.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.44.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $554.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $535.45 and its 200-day moving average is $461.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 0.63. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $571.97.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

