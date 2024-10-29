China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in KE by 2,662.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on KE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

NYSE BEKE opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.71. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 billion. KE had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

