China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 48,900 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durante & Waters LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

