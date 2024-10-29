China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

