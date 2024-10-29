China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,799,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the September 30th total of 12,176,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.2 days.

China Feihe Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHFLF traded up 0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.83. 255,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,257. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.50. China Feihe has a one year low of 0.41 and a one year high of 0.83.

Get China Feihe alerts:

About China Feihe

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China, Canada, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Raw milk; and Dairy Products and Nutritional Supplements Products. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, children's milk powder, liquid milk products, maternity milk powder, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder.

Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.