Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.00-$23.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.58.
Chemed Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of CHE stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $609.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.34. Chemed has a one year low of $525.36 and a one year high of $654.62.
Chemed Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 10.76%.
Insider Transactions at Chemed
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
