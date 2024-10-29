Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.00-$23.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.58.

Chemed Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHE stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $609.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.34. Chemed has a one year low of $525.36 and a one year high of $654.62.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

About Chemed

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total value of $975,296.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,159.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total value of $474,924.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,894.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total value of $975,296.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,159.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,679. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

