Cheelee (CHEEL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.07 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Cheelee has a total market capitalization of $236.59 million and $6.07 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheelee token can now be bought for approximately $12.23 or 0.00016805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cheelee has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,798,552.21963855 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 12.29847681 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $6,331,219.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

