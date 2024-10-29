Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $207.96 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $210.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average of $174.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

