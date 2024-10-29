Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 131.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EYPT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EYPT opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.57.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 172.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. Analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 271.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.