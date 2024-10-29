Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.37, for a total value of $326,371.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,754,810 shares in the company, valued at $461,072,549.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.23 and a 200-day moving average of $163.06. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $247.42.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $253,196,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1,011.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9,997.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,859,000 after purchasing an additional 278,529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 769.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 178,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 12,268.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 167,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

