Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.680-2.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8 billion-$11.8 billion.

Central Japan Railway Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. 240,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. Central Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $13.53.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

